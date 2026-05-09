Bartomeu, who led FC Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, told ESPN Deportes, "We were interested in Vinicius Junior."
Translated by
"There was actually a preliminary agreement," sources confirm: FC Barcelona came close to snatching a superstar from Real Madrid
The negotiations had reached an advanced stage; it felt as though the ink on the paper had already dried: "We spoke to his family and his agents; there was, in fact, a preliminary agreement."
Yet Bartomeu calmly explained the collapse: "Madrid may have made a better offer than Barça and signed Vinicius."
Real Madrid officially announced the deal in May 2017, paying a reported €45 million for the teenager; he could not officially move to Spain until July 2018, once he had turned 18.
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Vinicius Jr. has delivered 127 goals and 100 assists for Real.
The story that followed is well known. In eight seasons with the Madrid first team, Vinicius Jr. has grown into a ruthless goal machine. After 372 competitive matches, the Brazilian has 127 goals and 100 assists to his name.
The timing of this milestone adds an extra twist to the upcoming Clásico. Hansi Flick's side need only a draw to make their 11-point lead over Real Madrid unassailable with three matchdays left.
Chaos at Real Madrid
Meanwhile, chaos has erupted at Real Madrid on the eve of their clash with their rivals. Incidents at the club have been piling up almost daily of late. According to a report by journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano on Onda Cero, Antonio Rüdiger recently confronted full-back Alvaro Carreras and even slapped him. However, this account does not correspond to the facts, as SPOX has learned from sources close to the player.
While an altercation with a teammate did occur, it was entirely verbal and took place in February, not April, according to SPOX sources close to the player. Rüdiger later clarified the matter in an Instagram story, describing it as a minor, long-resolved incident.
Separately, French newspaper L'Equipe claims that Kylian Mbappé's behaviour is increasingly irritating his teammates.
Separately, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were involved in a violent altercation; Valverde required hospital treatment for a head injury, and both players were fined 500,000 euros by the club.