Before anyone could ask, Kimmich made it clear: "Better than the treble-winning season." "We didn't play well for half a year," he noted, referring to the opening months under Niko Kovac. "Then we played very good football in the second half of the year," he added, crediting the title-winning run under Hansi Flick. This term, however, Bayern have impressed with a "consistency and quality" that is "rarely seen."

"Seasons like this don't come along very often," Kimmich remarked. "It would certainly have been possible." Reaching the Champions League final, winning the DFB-Pokal and completing the treble was within reach. The Bavarians are already champions and have reached the cup final. In Europe, they finished second in their group, then eliminated long-time rivals Real Madrid before a dramatic semi-final against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. Yes, it could have happened.