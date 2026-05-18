Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.

Yet building a team—a task Alonso is now also pursuing—proved impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven defeats in eight matches prompted Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite having given him a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly attributed to a failure to win over several high-profile players, with some in the dressing room reportedly refusing to take him seriously.

That same dynamic ultimately undermined Alonso's brief reign at Real Madrid. After a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to Los Blancos last summer, one of the clubs where he had previously played. He was expected to shape an era at the Bernabéu, but ultimately lasted just over six months. Months before his dismissal, reports suggested that his methods had alienated several stars; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others appeared to tune out his messages despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined the prospects of sustained success; Alonso reportedly labelled his squad a "nursery" because of the constant infighting.

Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' short tenure hints at trouble, yet the Blues are betting on Alonso's aura—bolstered by his playing career and Leverkusen's title success—to win over Cole Palmer and Co. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction, and his Leverkusen success has long made him the fans' "dream manager".