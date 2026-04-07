The spectre of Real Madrid! Harry Kane draws level with a Bayern Munich legend

Kane’s availability for Tuesday’s match had been in doubt, as the 32-year-old had recently been sidelined with an ankle injury. Ultimately, however, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was able to count on his striker, who scored with a low shot from just under 20 metres out around 20 seconds after the restart in the second half. Across all competitions, it was already Kane’s 49th goal of the season.

Elber’s run of four consecutive Champions League matches, including direct involvement in goals against Real, began in May 2000, when he set up a goal and scored one himself in Bayern’s ultimately meaningless 2-1 victory (they had lost the first leg 2-0) in the semi-final second leg. Around a year later, Elber scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for FCB in the semi-final first leg in Madrid and also found the net in the 2-1 win in the return leg. This was followed by two assists in a 2-1 victory in the quarter-final first leg in April 2002.

Aubameyang’s run of form came between September 2016 and December 2017 whilst playing for Borussia Dortmund; the Gabonese international now plays for Olympique Marseille.