According to kicker, talks between SGE's hierarchy and their former coach over a fresh deal for next season are going well. Both parties are reported to be "confident" of striking an agreement.
Translated by
The spectacular return is taking shape: Eintracht Frankfurt could appoint a new head coach at the start of the week
There are still "details" to be ironed out, and while a breakdown in talks is "still possible, it is rather unlikely". Hütter could therefore be presented as the successor to the recently sacked Albert Riera as early as the beginning of next week. Talks between Eintracht and the 56-year-old Austrian have been ongoing since mid-May.
Hütter previously coached Frankfurt successfully from 2018 to 2021 before moving to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach in a transfer widely seen as problematic. He remains closely attached to his former club and is reported to have dropped by the city just weeks ago.
"Gladbach is also a great club, but emotionally I still feel extremely attached to Frankfurt," Hütter told kicker in 2023 after leaving Borussia. "When I watch Eintracht's matches, something stirs inside me. It was an incredibly wonderful time."
- AFP
Most recently, Adi Hütter was in charge at AS Monaco.
Hütter most recently worked in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco, but was sacked last October after around two years in the role. Prior to that, he had guided the club from the Principality to the Champions League on two occasions.
He is said to have been eyeing a move to the Premier League recently, while French newspaper L'Equipe linked him with Monaco's league rivals Olympique Marseille.
Apart from Hütter, several other coaching candidates have been linked with Frankfurt in recent weeks. Among them: Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli, also in talks to become AC Milan's manager), Kjetil Knutsen (Bodø/Glimt), Jacob Neestrup (unattached), Domenico Tedesco (unattached), Roger Schmidt (Global Sports Director, Japanese league), Mike Tullberg (FC Midtjylland), Tobias Strobl (SC Verl), Tonda Eckert (FC Southampton) and Danny Röhl (Glasgow Rangers).
Adi Hütter's record as manager of Eintracht Frankfurt
Games 141 Wins 67 draws Draws 31 losses Defeats 43 Goal difference 265:218 Points per game 1.65