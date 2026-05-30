The spectacular return is taking shape: Eintracht Frankfurt could appoint a new head coach at the start of the week

There are still "details" to be ironed out, and while a breakdown in talks is "still possible, it is rather unlikely". Hütter could therefore be presented as the successor to the recently sacked Albert Riera as early as the beginning of next week. Talks between Eintracht and the 56-year-old Austrian have been ongoing since mid-May.

Hütter previously coached Frankfurt successfully from 2018 to 2021 before moving to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach in a transfer widely seen as problematic. He remains closely attached to his former club and is reported to have dropped by the city just weeks ago.

"Gladbach is also a great club, but emotionally I still feel extremely attached to Frankfurt," Hütter told kicker in 2023 after leaving Borussia. "When I watch Eintracht's matches, something stirs inside me. It was an incredibly wonderful time."