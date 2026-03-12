The best coach in world football? VfB Stuttgart star makes remarkable statement about Sebastian Hoeneß

When asked whether the Stuttgart coach is currently the best German coach in world football, Demirovic made a remarkable statement: "I don't see anyone who is better than him or under whom I would prefer to train. We have a great coach and a great coaching team who push the players and want to help them develop individually."

Even in the face of positional battles among themselves, the reigning DFB Cup winners seem to be extremely harmonious. "The team is basically such that we all support each other. If the coach decides to play with one striker and the other sits on the bench, then we will be there for each other. We don't see ourselves as competitors, but as a duo and a double act," said the striker.

Demirovic said that he therefore has "a lot of fun in training and a lot of fun in the dressing room," which ultimately has an impact on performance on the pitch: "We have the fire we need and at the same time the relaxed attitude to play successful football."