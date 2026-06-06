After the 2-1 win over the USA—the German national team's ninth straight victory—the in-form goalkeeper told RTL he was "very pleased" with his performance.
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"That wasn't exactly cool": Oliver Baumann speaks his mind about being dropped from the German national team
The conversation then turned to Manuel Neuer (40) and Julian Nagelsmann's (38) decision to bring the multiple World Goalkeeper of the Year back for the World Cup and install him as number one ahead of Baumann.
"It was tough at first; I didn't feel entirely comfortable with it," Baumann admitted. Nevertheless, quitting the national team never crossed his mind: "From the outset, it was clear that I'm here for the team. Not coming wasn't an option; it's my World Cup too. I want to help and do my bit. Now it's about focusing fully on myself and the team."
Pressed to elaborate on his remark, the 1899 Hoffenheim shot-stopper preferred to move on: "I'll leave it at that and not go into it any further. The situation is what it is. We have a few weeks ahead of us and we want to do everything we can to ensure success."
He also stressed that his relationship with Neuer remains strong: "Our bond is fine and we'll do whatever it takes to help the team succeed."
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Nagelsmann makes it clear: Neuer will play against Curaçao
Nagelsmann confirmed that Neuer, fully recovered from his calf injury, will train with the squad upon their arrival in Winston-Salem and start in goal for Germany's World Cup opener against Curaçao: "He will join the squad in training as soon as we arrive in Winston-Salem – that is the plan – and will then play against Curaçao."
He also paid "a huge compliment" to Baumann, the former Freiburg shot-stopper who had deputised for Neuer in the two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada, noting that Baumann had "put himself at the service of the team" in an exemplary manner.
Nagelsmann is untroubled by the prospect of Neuer making a cold start against Curaçao: "He's doing well; he's on his way to peak fitness. At his age, he doesn't need time to settle in. He can cope with pressure."
Germany's 2026 World Cup squad
Julian Nagelsmann's head-coaching positions
Position Player Club Shirt number Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann TSG Hoffenheim 12 Goal Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Munich 1 Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel VfB Stuttgart 21 Defence Waldemar Anton Borussia Dortmund 3 Defender Nathaniel Brown Eintracht Frankfurt 18 Defender Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 13 Defender Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich 6 Defence Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund 23 Defender Aleksandar Pavlovic, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 5 Defence David Raum, RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 22 Defence Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid 2 Defence Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 15 Defender Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller VfB Stuttgart 16 Defence Jonathan Tah FC Bayern Munich 4 Defender Malick Thiaw Newcastle United 24 Attack Nadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive. Mainz 05 20 Attack Maximilian Beier Borussia Dortmund 14 Attack Leon Goretzka FC Bayern Munich 8 Attack Kai Havertz Arsenal 7 Attack Assan Ouedraogo RB Leipzig 25 Attack Jamie Leweling VfB Stuttgart 9 Attack Jamal Musiala FC Bayern Munich 10 Attack Leroy Sané Galatasaray Istanbul 19 Forward Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 26 Attack Florian Wirtz Liverpool FC 17 Attack Nick Woltemade Newcastle United 11 Period Team 2016–2019 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2019–2021 RB Leipzig 2021–2023 FC Bayern 2023–present Germany