"That's nonsense!" Vincent Kompany criticises the handball rule after Bayern's exit and praises PSG for a shrewd tactical move

In the first leg, shortly before half-time, Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies was struck on the thigh by the ball, which then rebounded off his arm. The referee awarded a penalty, which Ousmane Dembélé converted to make it 3–2.
On Wednesday, Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro declined to award a penalty in the first half when PSG midfielder Joao Neves was struck on the outstretched arm by the ball following a clearance by teammate Vitinha. "It doesn't go from the body to the hand, but straight to the hand. Whether that's from your own player or not – that's a bit of rubbish, a bit of nonsense," Kompany told DAZN.