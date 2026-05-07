Steven Gerrard delivers verdict on Arsenal's Champions League final chances against 'phenomenal' PSG

Gerrard believes most observers will expect PSG to lift the trophy again after another dominant European run. He also stressed that Arsenal will need everything to fall into place if they are to stop PSG's star-studded side.

"Everyone expects PSG to maybe win it," Gerrard told TNT Sports. "If you look at tonight's performance, you look at them winning it last year, the players they've got, you would have to say that the bookies will probably make PSG favourites. Obviously Arsenal have had the easier ride [to the final] if you like, but that's going to be some final at the end of the month, one for us all to look forward to, two different styles. Both deserve to be there, you have to say that.

"It's a possibility [that Arsenal win] but they're going to have to have a bit of luck. They're going to have to have things go their way on the night because this PSG team, they're just so good everywhere."