Spain player ratings vs Belgium: Mikel Merino strikes again! Super-sub pounces on shocking Senne Lammens error to set up semi-final showdown with France after Lamine Yamal blanks again

Unai Simon (6/10):

Conceded in a World Cup game for the first time since the group stage of Qatar 2022 and there was nothing he could have done about De Ketelaere's header. However, what he was doing charging out of his goal in the dying seconds was anyone's guess. Blessed to be bailed out by Aymeric Laporte.

Pedro Porro (6/10):

Played a pivotal role in the game's opening goal by getting in behind Jeremy Doku before picking out Dani Olmo in the area with a low cross. Also dealt reasonably well with Jeremy Doku.

Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

For the first time in the entire tournament, the Barcelona teenager looked ruffled in the first half. De Ketelaere got ahead of him to nod Belgium level, while he was also booked for desperately pulling down Kevin De Bruyne. However, he was back to his usual composed self after the break and he totally redeemed himself with the shot that led to Spain's winner.

Aymeric Laporte (7/10):

Coasted through the game before Romelu Lukaku came on to make life more difficult for him. However, Laporte came up big with a vital interception in injury time.

Marc Cucurella (6/10):

Always available down the left-hand side but wasn't as effective as he had been in previous matches from an offensive perspective. Still, defended well.