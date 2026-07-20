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Sources: Tottenham reject £46m Newcastle offer for Lucas Bergvall amid midfielder’s concerns over playing time
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The situation
Earlier this summer, Bergvall informed Tottenham’s leadership that he was concerned about his opportunities in the club’s midfield. The Sweden international made 33 appearances across all competitions last season, including 11 Premier League starts, but started just once following Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival in March.
That appearance came in De Zerbi’s first match against Sunderland. Bergvall then played only 51 minutes across Tottenham’s final six games, including 10 minutes over the last four, as Spurs narrowly avoided relegation.
Tottenham have since invested heavily in central midfield, spending nearly £200 million to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Matheus Fernandez from West Ham. Those additions could create further competition for Bergvall, although Spurs’ rejection of Newcastle’s offer indicates that the club still values the 20-year-old.
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Transfer latest
Sources tell GOAL that there has been little direct communication between Tottenham’s leadership and Bergvall since the end of the Premier League season, with no substantive talks aimed at resolving his concerns or convincing him to reconsider his position.
Tottenham have nevertheless resisted interest in the midfielder. Newcastle submitted a £46 million offer this week, which Spurs rejected, while Nottingham Forest have also registered an interest. Bergvall remains under contract through 2031, leaving Tottenham in a strong negotiating position.
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Bergvall's career so far
Since joining the club in 2024 in an £8.5m move from Swedish side Djurgarden, Bergvall has made 78 appearances for the London-based club. Bergvall is currently under contract through 2031.
Internationally, Bergvall represented Sweden at this summer's World Cup, making his tournament debut with an assist against Tunisia. By appearing in that match, he became the youngest Swedish player to appear in a World Cup. Bergvall featured four times in the tournament, starting each of Sweden's final two matches. In total, he has 14 caps for his country.
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What comes next?
Bergvall is expected to report for Tottenham’s preseason preparations, with Spurs set to face MK Dons in their opening summer friendly on Wednesday. The club will then travel abroad to play Auckland FC before facing Sydney FC and Chelsea in the Sydney Super Cup. Unless Tottenham’s stance changes or Newcastle return with an improved offer, Bergvall will begin preseason competing for a place in De Zerbi’s midfield.
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