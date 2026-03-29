Six major concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup: Donald Trump's travel bans, sky-high ticket prices and the war on Iran

Over in Europe, Scotland qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 with a ridiculous dramatic 4-2 victory over Denmark that featured an overhead kick from Scott McTominay, a 93rd-minute go-ahead goal from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean sparking wild scenes of celebration at Hampden Park by scoring from inside his own half with virtually the last kick of the game.
There was pure pandemonium in Budapest, too, as Troy Parrott followed up his decisive double in a shock 2-0 win over Portugal with a historic hat-trick against Hungary that earned the Republic of Ireland a place in the UEFA play-offs ahead of their hosts.
Of course, Ireland are now out of the running after Thursday's semi-finals, but with the four European play-off finals taking place on Tuesday, along with two separate inter-continental clashes, we will soon know the identity of the six remaining participants in this summer's finals, which will be staged in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.
What we do now know, though, is whether the World Cup will be a success or a shambles, because, with just over two months to go into the big kick-off, the tournament remains shrouded in uncertainty. Here, GOAL runs through the six biggest concerns ahead of what is already proving an incredibly controversial competition...