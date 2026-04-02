Shocking revelations from a Senegalese star: I was betrayed, and it completely destroyed me

Babi Cheikh Diop was part of the Spain squad that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2015 and has made three international appearances for Senegal, but his footballing career has seen a decline over the years, coinciding with a tragic family incident that affected him deeply.

Diop said in the interview: “About three years ago, when I arrived at Aris Thessaloniki, one of my trusted relatives stole from me.”

He continued: “He took everything in my bank account and my possessions, leaving me penniless. It all happened in the blink of an eye, and before I could comprehend what was happening, I had nothing left.”

He continued: “My mother asked me not to reveal his name, but he was like a father to me; I grew up with him because my biological father abandoned us when I was one year old. I trusted him blindly and obeyed his orders.”

He said: “It was a terrible shock and a very unpleasant surprise. I gave him power of attorney because of my trust in him; he had the authority to act and sign on my behalf. That was a huge mistake on my part, but I never imagined this would happen.”

The player continued: “He took my houses, my cars and my money. I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through even on my worst enemies. Now it will be very difficult for me to trust anyone again.”

He added: “He has disappeared, and it is very difficult to find him. I have spent this time in Senegal trying to sort out my affairs and get my life back on track, but I have lost everything.”