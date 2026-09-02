Shock Deadline Day twist! Red Devils launch stunning move for Manchester City star Rayan Ait-Nouri

In one of the most unexpected developments of the summer transfer window, Manchester United have made a formal enquiry for Manchester City full-back Ait-Nouri, According to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their defensive options before the midnight deadline, and Michael Carrick has identified the 25-year-old as a potential solution to his left-back woes. While transfers between the two Manchester giants are historically rare, the lack of playing time for the Algerian defender has opened a window of opportunity that United seem determined to explore.

It is currently unclear if talks are going to progress this evening following an initial approach, with City sources currently playing down the likelihood of any agreement being reached. The Premier League champions are reportedly standing firm, suggesting that a deal with Carrick’s side is virtually impossible at this late stage.