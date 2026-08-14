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Serie A icon Ciro Immobile announces retirement from professional football after legendary career
The end of an extraordinary journey
Italian striker Immobile has made the monumental decision to bring his illustrious football career to an end. After a brilliant journey spanning more than 650 official matches and over 320 goals scored, the iconic forward hangs up his boots, leaving an unforgettable mark on the beautiful game.
The announcement comes as a significant moment for Calcio fans worldwide, who have watched Immobile develop from a promising Juventus youth product into one of the most clinical finishers of his generation, particularly during his historic stint in the blue of Lazio.
The veteran forward has decided to step away from the pitch with immediate effect, signaling the conclusion of a career that saw him compete at the highest levels in Italy, Germany, Spain, and finally France. While many expected the striker to potentially continue his journey in a different continental league, he has instead chosen to bow out now, ensuring his legacy remains intact as a player who could always be relied upon to find the back of the net.
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A trophy haul full of honors and milestones
The Italian goalscorer retires as a true legend after winning major trophies at both club and international level. Among his most notable achievements are the Golden Shoe in the 2019/2020 season, finishing as Serie A’s top scorer four times, and winning Euro 2020 with the Italy national team.
His individual accolades are staggering, including his record-equalling 36-goal season in 2019-20, which saw him beat out the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the European Golden Shoe, a feat that solidified his status among the elite strikers of the modern era.
On the international stage, Immobile was a key component of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri side that conquered Europe during the summer of 2021. Though often scrutinized for his scoring rate in the national shirt compared to his club form, his work rate and tactical intelligence were vital in Italy’s run to the Wembley final where they defeated England.
Farewell to the French capital
Immobile’s final professional chapter took place in France, where he spent his final playing months before deciding to transition into the next phase of his life. His most recent club, Paris FC, paid a glowing tribute to the departing veteran, noting that Immobile is a legend.
The club further expressed on social media their gratitude by stating: "After 650 matches, more than 320 goals and multiple trophies on his record, Ciro Immobile is ending his immense career. An exceptional player who will have marked several generations."
The decision to retire follows his recent move to leave the French side, as he felt the time was right to step away from the physical demands of professional competition. Although his time in Paris was brief compared to his lengthy tenures in Italy, his presence provided invaluable experience to the locker room and the younger players within the squad.
He leaves the club having maintained his reputation for professionalism and dedication, characteristics that defined his path from his early days at Pescara under Zdenek Zeman to his final outings in the French league system.
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A legacy that shaped generations
Immortalized for his goalscoring ability and consistency in the opposition box, Immobile brings an unforgettable journey to a close, one that inspired multiple generations of fans and footballers around the world.
His style of play - a blend of relentless off-the-ball movement, clinical finishing, and an innate sense of timing - made him a nightmare for defenders across the continent.
He remains the all-time leading scorer for Lazio, a record that many believe will stand for decades given the sheer volume of goals he produced during his peak years in Rome.
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