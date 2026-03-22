Serie A, Atalanta v Verona LIVE

56' – Krstovic hits the crossbar! The striker is played in well by De Ketelaere with a through ball and tries a lob over Montipò, but the ball grazes the top of the crossbar and goes out.





48' - A miracle save by Carnesecchi from Belghali’s cross from the left: he doesn’t touch Bowie, a brilliant intervention by the Atalanta goalkeeper who, with a quick reflex, tips it over for a corner.





37' - ATALANTA TAKE THE LEAD, ZAPPACOSTA! The winger picks up a rebound on the edge of the box and beats Montipò with a fine low curling left-footed shot.





18' - What a chance for Ederson! Zappacosta breaks down the right, crosses into the middle and the Brazilian is beaten to the tap-in at the far post by Akpa Apro, who pulls off a miracle save.