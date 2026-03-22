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Atalanta-Verona grafica

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Serie A, Atalanta v Verona LIVE

Follow the 30th round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Matchday 30 of Serie A

Atalanta v Verona 1-0 LIVE

Goalscorers: 37' Zappacosta (A)


Back to winning ways in the league after three matches, two draws and a defeat, and following their resounding elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich: Raffaele Palladino’s Atalanta take to the pitch at 3pm at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, aiming to secure three points and keep alive their hopes of reaching the top four, closing the gap to seven points behind Como, in this match valid for the 30th round of Serie A, against Paolo Sammarco’s Verona, now desperate, second-bottom and nine points adrift of safety. In the reverse fixture, Verona won 3-1.


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  • KEY OBJECTIVES AND HIGHLIGHTS:

    56' – Krstovic hits the crossbar! The striker is played in well by De Ketelaere with a through ball and tries a lob over Montipò, but the ball grazes the top of the crossbar and goes out.


    48' - A miracle save by Carnesecchi from Belghali’s cross from the left: he doesn’t touch Bowie, a brilliant intervention by the Atalanta goalkeeper who, with a quick reflex, tips it over for a corner.


    37' - ATALANTA TAKE THE LEAD, ZAPPACOSTA! The winger picks up a rebound on the edge of the box and beats Montipò with a fine low curling left-footed shot.


    18' - What a chance for Ederson! Zappacosta breaks down the right, crosses into the middle and the Brazilian is beaten to the tap-in at the far post by Akpa Apro, who pulls off a miracle save.

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  • MATCH STATISTICS:

    Atalanta 1–0 Verona

    Goalscorers: 37' Zappacosta (A)


    ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, de Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic. Manager: Palladino


    VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Nelsson, Edmundsson, Valentini; Belghali, Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Harroui, Frese (from 46' Oyegoke); Bowie, Orban. Manager: Sammarco


    Bookings: Edmundsson (V), Valentini (V)

    Sent off:

    Referee: Ayroldi

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Serie A
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Verona
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Serie A
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