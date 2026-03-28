Canada vs Iceland Predictions: World Cup co-hosts claim narrow victory

We’re tipping the Canadians for victory as they continue to prepare for their World Cup opener in June.

Best Predictions for Canada vs Iceland

Canada to win and both teams to score - no - @ +150

Under 2.5 goals @ -111

Jonathan David as anytime goalscorer @ +120

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Canada’s unbeaten run continues

Canada secured their first win of a huge year in January. Jacen Russell-Rowe netted the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Guatemala. That followed a November success against Venezuela, as well as draws with Colombia and Ecuador. Jesse Marsch’s side have only lost two of their last 15 games in normal time.

The hosts, however, are still without the injured Alphonso Davies. Meanwhile, Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Stephen Eustaquio and Jacob Shaffelburg are also absent. Still, Canada have strength in depth and will back themselves at BMO Field. Strákarnir okkar don’t have Albert Gudmundsson or Andri Gudjohnsen in their squad, but are in decent shape otherwise.

Having been beaten by the likes of Kosovo, Northern Ireland and Ukraine last year, the visitors appear vulnerable here. The Canadians will sense a big opportunity to extend their unbeaten run, and we’re backing them for victory here.

Canada vs Iceland Prediction 1: Canada to win and both teams to score - no - @ +150

A very tight affair on Saturday

While Canada’s form has been solid, you certainly wouldn’t describe them as a free-scoring side. They only scored more than twice in three of their 14 matches in 2025. Iceland are in a similar boat, having done so in just three of their last 11 matches. A high-scoring encounter looks unlikely.

Goals have been even harder to come by in recent months. The two teams have scored five goals between them in six games since November. Canada edged past the Guatemalans in January, while two of their final three games last year ended goalless. This points towards a tight and competitive clash in Ontario.

Looking back at the Canucks’ last 15 games, 10 of them saw under 2.5 goals scored. They’ve been pretty solid defensively. Everything points to a narrow home win.

Canada vs Iceland Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -111

Backing Les Rouges’ record goalscorer

No player in the history of Canadian men’s football has scored more goals for the national team than Juventus forward Jonathan David. The former Lille man has 37 in 73 matches for his country, including two in four games at last year’s Gold Cup. David has begun to settle in Italy, with nine goals and assists since the start of December.

The 26-year-old is going through a small barren spell with his nation, having not scored in any of his last five outings. A meeting with Iceland’s vulnerable defence could be the perfect opportunity to put that right. Gunnlaugsson will be very aware of David and will be desperate to keep him quiet.

Cyle Larin is seen as another good option by the bookies, as is Russell-Rowe. However, David stands out as the most likely to find the net. We’re backing him to end his mini-drought when Iceland come to town later this week.

Canada vs Iceland Prediction 3: Jonathan David as anytime goalscorer @ +120

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Canada 1-0 Iceland

Goalscorers prediction - Canada: Jonathan David

A big few months await Canada as they aim to win their first-ever World Cup game. The 2026 tournament, which they will co-host, will be just their third participation. They enter it with what is considered their strongest squad to date. Jesse Marsch’s men are on a four-game unbeaten run where they’ve not conceded a single goal. Confidence will be high.

Iceland, meanwhile, had a very mixed 2025. They face a quiet summer after failing to qualify for the showpiece event. Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s side picked up only three wins last year, and they were thumped 4-0 by Mexico last month. It’s no surprise to see them as underdogs for this clash in Toronto.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Iceland

Canada expected lineup: Crepeau, Waterman, de Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Sigur, Choiniere, Buchanan, J. David, Ahmed, Larin

Iceland expected lineup: Olafsson, Thorhallsson, Ingason, Magnusson, Tomasson, Haraldsson, Johannesson, Ellertsson, G. Sigurdsson, Willumsswon, Okarsson