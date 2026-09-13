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Sergej Jakirovic hails Hull City's historic Premier League start after a thrilling Stamford Bridge draw against Chelsea
Tigers roar at Stamford Bridge
Hull continues to be the surprise package of the new Premier League season, securing a vital point in West London to maintain their unbeaten record. The Tigers showed incredible grit to come from behind, briefly leading the match before eventually sharing the spoils with the Blues. For a newly promoted side, taking eight points from their opening four matches represents a dream start that few pundits predicted, cementing their status as a team that belongs at this level.
Speaking after the final whistle, a reflective Jakirovic assessed the flow of the game, acknowledging that while victory was within reach, a point was a just reward for both sides. "It was another game that we could have won and one that we could have lost. We had a few moments, especially in the second half when 2-1 up, when we had the chance to score a third and we had an opportunity at 2-2 to go back in front but they also had a good chance that needed a good save, so in the end I think a draw is maybe a fair result," he said on the club's official website.
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Mentality and tactical discipline
What impressed Jakirovic most was not just the goals, but the way his players refused to be intimidated by the surroundings at Stamford Bridge. The manager highlighted the importance of staying calm under pressure and believed his side’s response to adversity was the defining characteristic of the afternoon. However, he did note room for improvement in defensive areas during the second half.
"We were playing a very good team with some very good players in a very demanding stadium and I just wanted us to stay calm and stick to the tactical plan. If we played our own game we knew we would create some chances. For their equaliser, I just think we needed to control their player in our box better," he explained.
A serious threat in the Premier League
With eight points secured from a possible twelve, Hull sit comfortably in the upper reaches of the table, a position that Jakirovic is determined to maintain. The head coach feels that the football world is starting to take notice of his side, yet he remains convinced that there is a higher ceiling for this group of players to reach.
"We’ve shown again that we are a serious team (at this level) and that it is not going to be easy to beat us. We can create problems for teams and I still think that we can play even better with some better decision-making and being a bit more brave with the players having a bit more belief in themselves. Every game for us at the moment is a very big experience, but to have eight points from the first four games - it’s thank you very much because we are in a very good way," he stated.
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Belloumi shines on the big stage
The star of the show for the visitors was Mohamed Belloumi, who announced himself to the Premier League in spectacular fashion with a brace. His clinical finishing turned the game on its head after Hull had fallen behind early on. Jakirovic was quick to highlight the winger's impact, noting that his technical quality is now being matched by a regular output in front of goal.
"Mo has shown in the first three games what he can bring at this level and then today he has shown the end product to add to that, which is perfect. He needs to continue with this now because he is an excellent player and we just need him to stay healthy," Jakirovic noted.
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