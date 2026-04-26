Reports suggest the striker has simply had enough of life at Real Madrid.
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Sensational rumours following injury: Has Kylian Mbappé had enough of Real Madrid?
Mbappé, under contract until 2029, came off ten minutes before the final whistle in Saturday’s disappointing draw with Real Betis, citing knee pain. Once he was off the pitch, Los Blancos shipped a late equaliser that edged the title even further away. Hector Bellerin’s equaliser was preceded by an alleged foul on Ferland Mendy—which infuriated coach Álvaro Arbeloa—and an error by Antonio Rüdiger.
After the final whistle, frustration rippled through the Real support, and reporter Tomás Roncero told Cadena SER the fans’ main gripe was the Frenchman’s substitution: “They didn’t believe he’d left the pitch because of injury; they felt he wasn’t prepared to give his all.”
Madrid’s Marca went further, splashing “Mbappé has had enough” across its front page. Marca attributed his apparent disenchantment to “recurring physical problems” ahead of the World Cup—in March, rumours suggested the medical staff even examined the wrong leg—as well as to “certain eccentricities” behind the scenes. The 27-year-old is reported to be growing increasingly irritated with some of his team-mates.
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Mbappé: Clash with Bellingham, Vinicius and Arbeloa?
He has reportedly clashed with Jude Bellingham on several occasions and is said to have a poor attitude towards Arbeloa. Sources also claim he is dissatisfied that the club favours Vinicius Junior over him, a perception that has kept tensions high between the two superstars.
According to Sky, however, the Brazilian is now close to extending his deal, which currently runs until 2027. More than a year ago, Vinicius had publicly announced that he would soon sign a new contract with the top Spanish club, yet that has not happened.
Sources claim that talks stalled over his strained relationship with Arbeloa’s predecessor, Xabi Alonso, and his wage demands. Most recently, Vinicius has reportedly accepted that Mbappé will stay as Real’s highest-paid player, despite his earlier ambition to top the club’s salary hierarchy.
Mbappé will be pleased: Arbeloa is once again on the verge of being sidelined.
Vinicius feels far more valued under Arbeloa, yet his exit appears inevitable after a likely trophy-less campaign. Successors are already being sought, a move said to please Mbappé.
France boss Didier Deschamps, set to depart after this summer’s World Cup, is among the contenders and already has a strong working relationship with Mbappé.