Senne Lammens is an international player! Man Utd goalkeeper keeps clean sheet on Belgium debut as Red Devils destroy Liechtenstein to book World Cup spot

For Lammens, a clean sheet on his international debut marked another milestone in a rapidly ascending career. United signed the Belgian star late in the summer window after cooling interest in Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez. Lammens called his deadline-day move "a dream come true" and "the beginning of something special". Since then, he has featured in five Premier League matches, conceding seven goals but earning widespread praise for his composure, agility and shot-stopping. He played a pivotal role in United’s October revival, helping the side secure consecutive wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. His performances have drawn comparisons to legendary United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. Lammens himself has resisted such talk, insisting he has "a long way to go". But one man who sees the potential is Sir Alex Ferguson.

In an interview with Raceday RTV, the former United manager spoke warmly about the young stopper and said: "There are signs, the manager has had some good signs. Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good. Of course, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it. I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success - the signs are getting better. I think back-to-back wins is something teams like United should always expect. But having gone through a cycle where the improvement has to come by waiting and being patient, they’ll enjoy it now."

Lammens is not worried about the pressure at United and said: "There's been a lot of commotion about the goalkeepers in recent years. They've received a lot of negative comments. I wasn't worried about that. I want to be someone people look up to. My dream is to play here for the next ten years, be important to the club, and build a legacy. That's a long-term goal."