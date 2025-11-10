Getty Images Sport
Emi Martinez warned failed Man Utd transfer saw Argentina goalkeeper miss out on 'chance of a lifetime' by Premier League legend
Martinez failed to secure Old Trafford move
After even bidding an emotional goodbye to Villa's fans, Martinez failed to secure an Old Trafford switch as the Red Devils opted to sign Lammens on deadline day instead. Many believed that the World Cup-winning goalkeeper would be a perfect fit at United as the club were desperately looking to replace out-of-form Andre Onana.
During the window, it was even claimed that a loan move for Jadon Sancho, taking him to Villa Park, would clear the way for Martinez to head north from the West Midlands, but Amorim eventually settled for £18 million-rated ($24m) Lammens.
Martinez told he missed out on 'chance of a lifetime'
Former Newcastle United, Manchester City and Aston Villa stopper Shay Given has delivered his verdict on Martinez' failed transfer to United as he told 10bet: "It felt very close in the window just gone past, with him not playing. I think Villa played in a live game on deadline day, and he wasn’t in the squad. Everyone thought he was off, maybe to Manchester United, but that didn't happen. Then he came back as number one again to Villa. He’s playing again, he’s their top man. I don’t know if the ship has sailed for a move next summer. Manchester United? Probably, not that Senne Lammens has arrived and done really well. Maybe it was a chance in a lifetime for Emi, and it’s been missed now.
"Unless Emi Martinez is thinking of heading to another country. But he's had a phenomenal time, hasn't he, for club and country. He won the World Cup, I mean, that's just incredible. That save at the end of the World Cup final and they go up the other end, that's stuff of dreams, isn't it? He's an absolute hero in Argentina, and he's got a real personality. Maybe with his age, teams will be looking at younger options instead from next year, but he's still a brilliant goalkeeper, in my opinion."
Man Utd urged to rekindle transfer interest
Former United chief scout Mick Brown has urged his ex-employers to reignite their interest in the experienced Argentine goalkeeper, as he told Football Insider. "They wanted him, he wanted the move, but at the end of the day they couldn’t come to an agreement with Villa so the deal collapsed. They’ve gone and got Lammens now, but Amorim has been saying he still wants a goalkeeper, so the recruitment team will be looking at their options.
"I have no doubt Martinez is still one of those, because he’s a top-class goalkeeper and one who would immediately solve the issues they’ve had recently. He’s strong, imposing, a top shot-stopper and a character in the dressing room which it feels like they’re sorely lacking at Man United at the moment. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see them go back in for him, especially with the manager still demanding a goalkeeper, whether that’s in January or next summer."
How is it going for Lammens?
Since his move to England, Lammens has appeared in five Premier League games thus far, during which he has conceded seven times. He played an important role in Amorim's side winning three back-to-back matches in October against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton and has also been compared to legendary Red Devils goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.
Lammens, though, has rejected any such comparisons as he told BBC Sport: "I don't listen to it too much during the game but I saw it afterwards. I'm not Schmeichel in disguise. I am just Senne Lammens trying to help the team. It is an amazing compliment to get but you have to be realistic. He is one of the best goalkeepers ever. I have to prove a lot more to be in the same conversation as him."
