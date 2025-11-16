AFP
Sir Alex Ferguson hails 'outstanding' Man Utd summer signing and offers encouraging message of support for Ruben Amorim after positive start to campaign
Man Utd chose to sign Lammens over Emi Martinez
After a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, doubts were raised over Andre Onana's future at Old Trafford. In the summer, United were tipped to replace the underperforming Cameroonian goalkeeper with a new signing, as they were strongly linked with a move for World Cup-winning Argentine custodian and Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez.
Following Altay Bayındır's poor start in the new season and Onana leaving for Trabzonspor in Turkey on loan, a new goalkeeper's arrival was imminent. The club eventually signed young Belgian custodian Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day as they snubbed Emi Martinez.
Since moving to England, Lammens has appeared in five Premier League games thus far, during which he has conceded seven times. He played an important role in Amorim's side winning three back-to-back matches in October against Sunderland, Liverpool, Brighton and has also been compared to legendary Red Devils goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, although the youngster dismissed any such comparisons.
- Getty Images Sport
Ferguson hailed Lammens
Ex-Red Devils boss Ferguson spoke highly of the Belgian goalkeeper as he told Raceday RTV: "There are signs, the manager has had some good signs. Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good. Of course, Mbeumo and Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it. I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success - the signs are getting better. I think back-to-back wins is something teams like United should always expect. But having gone through a cycle where the improvement has to come by waiting and being patient, they’ll enjoy it now."
Lammens isn't worried despite Onana's misfortune
Goalkeepers have had to face severe criticism at Old Trafford in recent years, including David De Gea, towards the end of his journey with the club. Then came Onana from Inter but he failed miserably. However, Lammens is not worried about the pressure as he told reporters: "There's been a lot of commotion about the goalkeepers in recent years. They've received a lot of negative comments. I wasn't worried about that. I want to be someone people look up to. My dream is to play here for the next ten years, be important to the club, and build a legacy. That's a long-term goal.
"It hasn’t taken long for the Stretford End to fall in love with him. Many fans are hailing him as the next Schmeichel, but the keeper has his feet firmly rooted to the ground. "It was wonderful to hear the supporters sing that to me. A huge compliment, especially after my first match. But I'm not getting too carried away with their enthusiasm. I still have a lot to prove to be mentioned in the same breath as Peter Schmeichel, you know."
Lammens added: "I ran into him (Schmeichel) on the sidelines after a match. He was very friendly. Schmeichel knows it's not easy to be compared to him. He told me to be there for the team, but above all, to be myself. It was nice to hear that from someone you look up to. It also reassured me in a way."
- Getty Images
Man Utd aim to get back to winning ways
After three consecutive wins in the Premier League in October, Amorim's side were held to back-to-back 2-2 draws by Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. They will now aim to get back to winning ways after the international break as they take on Everton on November 24.
