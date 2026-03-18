Seedorf is confident: "Sometimes you get a beating. Atalanta must set their sights on winning the Scudetto"

Seedorf began by emphasising that heavy defeats cannot change a team’s identity: “Sometimes you get thrashed, but that can’t change your identity, what you’ve achieved or the form you’re in. Sometimes you’re in great form and still lose incredible matches. The club, the players and the Atalanta environment are all well-established, in a very tangible way. And one of their characteristics is the ability to turn the page, because you have to move on: I remember when we lost the Champions League final against Liverpool with Milan; the following month we were back at it. Without dwelling on it. And I believe this is one of this club’s strengths, earned over the years.”