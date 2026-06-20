Scotland player ratings vs Morocco: It's Brazil or bust! Scott McTominay & John McGinn no-show as damaging defeat leaves World Cup hopes on knife edge

The Tartan Army were stunned into silence after just 70 seconds when Ismael Saibari was played in over the top and thundered an unstoppable strike into the top corner from the angle. Scotland offered very little in response, failing to muster a shot on target throughout, while Morocco should have doubled their advantage in the first half through Bilal El Khannouss but he blazed over.

John McGinn thought he should have had a penalty when he appeared to be clattered in the box early in the second period, but his appeals were waved away and the referee's decision was backed up by the VAR. Morocco immediately went down the other end and Saibari's shot deflected onto the crossbar, while Angus Gunn was forced into a good save from the resulting corner.

Scotland simply couldn't find an opening, with Ryan Christie firing well over from what was, at best, a half-chance shortly after the hour mark. Clarke's side then had another penalty appeal turned down late on, this time after Scott McTominay went down in the box.

The disappointing result means the Scots will need to take at least a point from the daunting clash with Brazil in their final group game.

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