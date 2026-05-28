AFP
Santos issue statement defending Neymar injury transparency after Brazil star emerges as a doubt for 2026 World Cup opener
Santos clarify medical communication with CBF
In the wake of reports suggesting a lack of transparency regarding Neymar’s physical condition, Santos have moved quickly to clarify their communication with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
Per ESPN, the club statement read: "Regarding the clinical issue of the athlete Neymar Jr, the Santos Medical Department clarifies that absolutely all exams carried out by Neymar Jr were shared with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) until the 18th, the date of the call-up. The two-week period is counted from the 17th and ends this Sunday (31st) for the player to be able to return to activities. Always remembering that these estimates vary from person to person and according to the needs of the team and the importance of the games."
- Getty Images Sport
Integration of medical staff and recovery confidence
To further demonstrate the alignment between the domestic club and the national team, Santos highlighted that their own staff are directly involved in Neymar's rehabilitation process. This long-standing relationship is seen as vital for the forward, who has spent the majority of his career working with several members of the current Brazil setup.
The club continued: "The Brazilian national team's physiotherapy team is also composed of professionals from Santos FC who have followed Neymar Jr. for more than 10 years and throughout this recovery process. The club's medical department is aligned and in agreement with the treatment schedule defined by the CBF medical team. Santos FC professionals know the athlete's recovery capacity and are confident that Neymar will be ready to compete in the World Cup."
Ancelotti and Brazil facing nervous wait
The physical state of the 34-year-old superstar has directly impacted the tactical planning of national team manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician originally decided to include the playmaker in his final squad after receiving assurances from Santos that the calf issue was minor and would not disrupt his pre-tournament preparations. Once Neymar arrived at the Granja Comary training base and underwent a fresh MRI on Wednesday, the CBF took complete control of the rehabilitation process, choosing patience over a premature return to the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
June 12 deadline lurks in New Jersey
Neymar is now restricted to an intensive, isolated physiotherapy protocol alongside the Seleção medical team, desperate to ensure his clinical progression allows him to feature in his fourth career World Cup. The CBF and Ancelotti have established a firm deadline of June 12 - the eve of Brazil’s highly anticipated Group H opener against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey - for the forward to prove his match fitness. Should he fail to achieve a clean bill of health by that date, the coaching staff may face the painful reality of having to cut their talisman from the official tournament roster.