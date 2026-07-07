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‘I'm the fucking new Salt Bae!’ - Peter Crouch embarrassed by emotional Harry Kane hug that saw ex-England striker go ‘full kit wnker’ after epic World Cup win over Mexico
Crouch gatecrashes the Azteca party
Crouch, a veteran of two World Cup campaigns, found himself at the centre of a viral moment following England’s pulsating 3-2 win over Mexico. As the final whistle blew in the high-stakes last-16 clash, the former Tottenham man lost all composure, rushing to embrace current Three Lions captain Kane in a scene that quickly did the rounds on social media.
Reflecting on the emotional scenes in Mexico City, Crouch admitted he let his passion get the better of him. Speaking on his podcast via Prime Video, the 6ft 7in striker explained: "Harry comes over and just gives me the biggest hug ever and we're dancing around and I'm telling him how much I love him. And then I look around and it's like a moment between me and Harry and there must have been thousands of photographers around us."
- Getty Images Sport
The 'Salt Bae' comparison
The embrace immediately sparked memories of Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, who faced global ridicule for gatecrashing Argentina’s celebrations after the 2022 World Cup final. Crouch was quick to realise that he had potentially committed the same social faux pas while celebrating with his former Spurs team-mate.
Crouch joked about his lack of self-awareness in the heat of the moment, stating: "And then it dawned on me - I'm the f***ing new Salt Bae! I've gone full Salt Bae. It was one of those full kit w***er moments. I almost felt like I should've got the kit back on and pretended I was part of the team." The comparison comes as Salt Bae’s reputation remains in the gutter following his attempts to accost Lionel Messi during the celebrations in Qatar.
Caught in the Azteca atmosphere
England’s victory was anything but straightforward, with Thomas Tuchel's side forced to defend heroically after Jarell Quansah was sent off. The intensity of the match clearly spilled over into the post-match festivities, with Crouch admitting he was nearly lured onto the pitch for an impromptu concert with the current squad.
"I was so caught up in it all. There was one point where Anthony Gordon shouts me in to sing Wonderwall with them and I was that close to doing it! Thank God I didn't because the boys deserve all the credit - it's like I'm jumping on the bandwagon massively! But I was just so excited by the whole situation," Crouch added. Despite the embarrassment, he insisted: "That embrace with Harry, it felt like it was genuine. I'm just so proud of him and the team."
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Kane leads the charge
While Crouch provided the comedy off the pitch, Kane once again proved his worth on it, netting the decisive penalty to secure England's progression to the quarter-finals. The victory sets up a tantalising clash against Norway, though England will have to do it without the suspended Quansah as they continue their quest for global glory.
Kane and Crouch share a long history, having been team-mates at White Hart Lane during the early stages of the Three Lions captain's career. While the elder striker is now firmly in the punditry camp, his bond with the current generation of Three Lions stars remains evident - even if it leads to some slightly awkward photography in the world's most famous stadiums.
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