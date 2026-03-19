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Ruben Amorim set for stunning return to management? Ex-Man Utd boss linked with surprise return to dugout
A Controversial Return to Lisbon
Ruben Amorim’s time at Manchester United came to an abrupt end in January after a mere 14 months. However, the former Red Devils boss may not remain unemployed for long, as reports in Portugal suggest he is the leading candidate to take over at Benfica. The move would be fraught with tension, given Amorim’s long history with their bitter local rivals, Sporting Lisbon.
The 41-year-old Amorim established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after managers during his time at Sporting, but his stock plummeted after a disastrous season in England. United slumped to 15th in the Premier League under his leadership and suffered a defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, ultimately leading to his dismissal after a 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Despite his struggles in Manchester, his reputation in Portugal remains remarkably strong.
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Replacing the Special One
The potential vacancy at the Estadio da Luz comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding Jose Mourinho. The iconic manager returned to Benfica earlier this season after a 25-year absence, following a stint in Turkey with Fenerbahce. However, with Benfica currently trailing behind Sporting and FC Porto in the Primeira Liga title race, the club hierarchy is reportedly considering a change in direction to save their season.
Journalist Luis Rocha Rodrigues believes Amorim is the natural choice should the club decide to part ways with Mourinho. Discussing the situation, Rodrigues stated: "If Benfica go to what I consider plan B... Benfica have to try Ruben Amorim. Looking at the market, looking at logical and valid solutions, someone who knows how to win in Portugal, someone who understands what it means to be at a big club. I think Ruben Amorim is in pole position."
History at the Estadio da Luz
While an appointment would be controversial due to his Sporting ties, Amorim is no stranger to Benfica. He spent the vast majority of his playing career with the Eagles, making 154 appearances for the club. This internal knowledge of the club's culture, combined with his proven track record of winning domestic titles with Braga and Sporting, makes him an attractive proposition for the board.
While Brazilian side Vasco da Gama have also been mentioned as potential suitors, the allure of returning to the Champions League stage with a club he knows intimately could be too much to turn down. If the move materialises, it would represent one of the most talked-about managerial switches in Portuguese football history, pitting Amorim directly against the Sporting side he once led to glory.
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Life after Amorim at Old Trafford
Back in Manchester, the club has arguably found its feet since Amorim’s departure. Michael Carrick was placed in interim charge and has overseen a remarkable domestic turnaround. Under the former midfielder's stewardship, United have climbed back up the table and Champions League qualification now looks like a distinct possibility for next season, sparking debate over whether Carrick should be given the job permanently.
However, the United board is still keeping its options open. Recent reports suggests that former Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is a frontrunner for the permanent role, while the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Carlo Ancelotti continue to be linked with the Old Trafford hotseat. As United look toward a new era, their former manager seems poised to start a high-stakes chapter of his own back in Lisbon.
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