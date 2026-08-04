Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
AC Milan v Cagliari Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Ruben Amorim provides major update on Rafael Leao's AC Milan future amid transfer speculation

Transfers
R. Leao
R. Amorim
AC Milan
Serie A

AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has offered a significant boost to the Rossoneri faithful regarding the future of Rafael Leao, insisting the Portuguese star remains fully committed to the cause. As the team continues their pre-season tour in Australia, the manager’s comments suggest a U-turn could be on the cards for the winger.

  • Transfer stance shifts for the Rossoneri

    For much of the early summer, it appeared that Leao and Milan were heading toward a definitive parting of ways. The player had hinted at reaching the end of his cycle in Italy, while the club hierarchy seemed hesitant to extend his current deal, which runs until June 2028. However, the market dynamics have shifted considerably in recent weeks. Reports now indicate that Leao and Milan are no longer certain they want to break up, representing a significant U-turn from the positions held at the conclusion of the previous season.

    This change in heart comes amid a lack of concrete interest from Europe’s biggest spenders in the Premier League and La Liga. While interest has surfaced from the Turkish Super Lig, Leao is reportedly unimpressed by the prospect of moving to clubs like Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, or Besiktas at this stage of his career.



    • Advertisement
  • Rafael Leao PortugalGetty Images

    Amorim issues hands-off warning over Leao

    Amorim has addressed the persistent speculation surrounding Leao's future at San Siro, painting a picture of a player who is far from looking for the exit door. Speaking ahead of Milan's friendly against Inter in Perth, the Portuguese tactician highlighted the positive atmosphere surrounding his compatriot, despite earlier reports suggesting the player was considering a fresh challenge after several years in Serie A.

    "All the players are working really well: both those who started from day one and those who arrived later. Rafa is lucky to be at a club like Milan, so he should be happy. I feel he’s happy and motivated," Amorim said.

    “I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window, but I feel the group is really united. The important thing is to continue with this spirit when things get difficult. At this club, you have to win every match, and for that, we have to maintain the right spirit throughout the season. So I haven’t felt, I haven’t seen any difference in Leao compared to the other players. I feel everyone is preparing to start a very difficult season."

  • Financial demands and market realities

    The financial hurdles associated with a transfer for Leao have acted as a major deterrent for potential suitors. Milan have set a high bar for any negotiation, demanding a significant fee to even consider a sale. Specifically, the club is reportedly refusing to let the Portugal international leave for under €50m plus add-ons.

    Without a blockbuster offer from a major European rival, Leao has had the opportunity to evaluate the sporting project being built by Amorim. The early signs of their working relationship are positive, and the winger’s body language during pre-season training suggests he is open to continuing his journey in the famous red and black shirt.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Celtic v AC Milan - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Transfer market satisfaction

    As the transfer window enters its final stages, Amorim expressed his satisfaction with the business conducted so far by the Milan board. While he acknowledged that not every target is always obtainable, he believes the current group is capable of competing for silverware on all fronts. The Portuguese manager is focused on building a winning mentality that starts from the first whistle of the Serie A season on August 23 against Torino.

    "I’m really happy with the team I have," the coach added. "We’re building our game plan. We also have a transfer market idea. Sometimes it’s possible to achieve it, sometimes not. But the most important thing, I said it in the press conference and I’ll repeat it, is this: if we start the season with this team, I think we’ll be competitive in every game and that we can win every game. Our preparation is crucial because it helps us play a certain way: winning is what we want, but doing so while playing very poorly wouldn’t inspire confidence."

Club Friendlies
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Inter crest
Inter
INT