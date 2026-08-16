Ruben Amorim insists he 'still loves' Manchester United despite masterminding AC Milan victory over former club

Amorim enjoyed a winning reunion with United as Milan recorded a 4-2 victory in a high-scoring pre-season friendly in Wroclaw. Despite United taking the lead through a Harry Maguire header, the Rossoneri demonstrated superior efficiency in the final third. Samuel Chukwueze initially levelled the scores before a frantic second-half spell saw the Italian giants pull away. Patrick Dorgu restored United's lead in the 51st minute, but Alphadjo Cisse equalized six minutes later. Milan ultimately emerged victorious thanks to goals from Goncalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

For Amorim, the fixture served as his first meeting with United since his departure from Old Trafford in January. His tenure in England was statistically challenging, ending with a win rate of just 31.9 per cent in the league after securing only 15 victories from 47 top-flight matches. However, the 41-year-old was keen to stress that he does not view his success in Poland as an act of revenge.