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Donny Afroni

Ruben Amorim insists he 'still loves' Manchester United despite masterminding AC Milan victory over former club

R. Amorim
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Ruben Amorim has opened up on his enduring affection for Manchester United after leading his AC Milan side to a clinical victory over the Red Devils in Poland. The Portuguese tactician, who endured a difficult stint at Old Trafford, insists there is no bad blood between him and the club that dismissed him earlier this year.

  • Amorim orchestrates Milan comeback against old side

    Amorim enjoyed a winning reunion with United as Milan recorded a 4-2 victory in a high-scoring pre-season friendly in Wroclaw. Despite United taking the lead through a Harry Maguire header, the Rossoneri demonstrated superior efficiency in the final third. Samuel Chukwueze initially levelled the scores before a frantic second-half spell saw the Italian giants pull away. Patrick Dorgu restored United's lead in the 51st minute, but Alphadjo Cisse equalized six minutes later. Milan ultimately emerged victorious thanks to goals from Goncalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

    For Amorim, the fixture served as his first meeting with United since his departure from Old Trafford in January. His tenure in England was statistically challenging, ending with a win rate of just 31.9 per cent in the league after securing only 15 victories from 47 top-flight matches. However, the 41-year-old was keen to stress that he does not view his success in Poland as an act of revenge.

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  • AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    No room for sentiment for the Portuguese coach

    Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Amorim dismissed suggestions that the win carried extra weight because of his history with the Red Devils. When pressed on his emotional state regarding United, Amorim maintained a remarkably diplomatic and positive stance. "No. For me, it was a normal match. Since I signed with Milan, I haven’t felt anything for Manchester United. I’m just proud to have been at Manchester United and I still love the club, but after signing with Milan, I don’t feel anything negative about anything because I’m very happy, because I’m where I want to be. I just want to continue here," he stated.

    "Of course, it was special to play against them again, but I wanted to win a game this preseason to present ourselves well in our league, to give our fans a good image, so they can support us in our first match."

  • Defensive concerns despite four-goal haul

    Amorim was clear that his focus has shifted entirely to his new project at the San Siro. While the attacking display was clinical, Milan had to overcome a nightmare start that saw them trailing early on. The Rossoneri defense looked vulnerable at times, particularly in the opening minutes and during a shaky start to the second half, which remains an area of concern for the coaching staff. Amorim noted that while the result is pleasing, the defensive lapses must be addressed before the competitive action begins.

    "We had more space to play today. So, it will be different, but obviously the team’s feeling is completely different when you win than when you win by playing well. However, I think we have to worry about the way we’re conceding goals. Because we’re giving away goals, both against Celtic and today. But otherwise, I think we’re improving, but it doesn’t matter."

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    Explaining the squad trimming

    The Milan boss also took the time to explain the recent high-profile omissions from his matchday squads, with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Youssouf Fofana, and Christopher Nkunku finding themselves on the periphery. Amorim explained that the decision to leave out established names was a necessary step in streamlining a squad that had grown too large to manage effectively.

    "We are at the start of a project and have young players who need playing time; we have to create that space for them. That said, I want to emphasize that they did a great job during the preseason. However, as I told you when we returned from Jakarta, we have to prepare for the season ahead. It is impossible to do that with a squad of nearly 40 players. So, I feel for the lads, but it is something we have to do."

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