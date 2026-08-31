Ruben Amorim eyes shock reunion with Man Utd defender as AC Milan plot sensational late swoop

Before the current season began, Yoro expressed his immense pride in representing United on the European stage. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: "All the players in the world want to play in this competition. I did the Conference League, Europa League, and now I’m going to play in the Champions League. So yeah, I think the step is very good. It’s a competition with the best players in the world."

The defender also noted how his teammates had built up the expectation of playing under the lights. "The other lads have spoken about when you train with the Champions League ball and hear the music of the Champions League, it’s just a different atmosphere from the league," he added. "We play against different clubs from all over the world, so [they have spoken to me] about the atmosphere and the magic of this competition."



