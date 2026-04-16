'Be angry at the performance!' - Roy Keane slams Michael Carrick & Man Utd for moaning about Lisandro Martinez hair-pull red card against Leeds

The outspoken pundit was unimpressed by Carrick’s furious reaction to the dismissal of Martinez, who was sent off for violent conduct following a VAR review. While the interim boss described the decision as "one of the worst" he had ever seen, Keane argued that the focus on the referee was a convenient way to avoid discussing a lackluster team display.

"You should be angry with the performance," Keane stated on The Overlap. "It’s like a distraction, the sending off. No, you were 2-0 down at the time. Be angry with the first half where you turn up for a game so slowly." The Irishman acknowledged that while the "violent conduct" tag felt harsh, he could see why the referee reached for the red card given recent precedents in the Premier League.