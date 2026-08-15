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imago-sport-1081035121.jpgAnadolu Agency
Adhe Makayasa

Romelu Lukaku promises Fenerbahce fans more than just goals after completing move

R. Lukaku
Fenerbahce
Super Lig
SSC Napoli
Serie A

Romelu Lukaku has promised Fenerbahce supporters far more than just goals following his move from Napoli. The seasoned Belgian striker plans to master the Turkish language within months, having also highlighted strong family ties to the country after sealing a long-awaited switch to the ambitious Super Lig outfit.

  • Polyglot forward embraces challenge

    Beyond his proven track record as a prolific goalscorer across Europe's elite competitions, Lukaku is widely renowned for his remarkable linguistic ability off the pitch. The seasoned marksman is fluent in seven languages: Dutch, French, English, Lingala, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. Determined to settle seamlessly into Turkish football culture, the Belgian is eager to master the local language to forge closer connections with team-mates, club staff, and Istanbul's passionate fan base.

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  • imago-sport-1081029747.jpgBelga

    Summer recruit prioritises communication

    Speaking during his official unveiling on Fenerbahce's YouTube channel, the summer signing outlined his ambition to quickly pick up the language: "I think I'll start lessons on Monday. I want to learn Turkish. At every club I've played for, I always wanted to be able to talk to the people. Hopefully, I'll be able to speak Turkish in three to four months. It won't be easy, but I will do my best."

    He also shared his relief at finally getting the move over the line, adding: "You know, I've actually been waiting for this for a month. It's an honour to be here, something I've wanted for a long time."

  • Personal heritage inspires motivation

    Lukaku's emotional bond with Turkey stems from his late father, who plied his trade in the country during the 1990s: "He played in Turkey back in 1996. That's why this beautiful country is a second home to me. I still remember those days vividly. That was when I realised I wanted to become a professional footballer."

    He went on to reflect on the remarkable family ties linking him to his new club: "My brother [Jordan] played here as well. My father's last goal in Turkey was actually against Fener. And the only match I ever played in Turkey before was in this very stadium. Playing for Fenerbahce is something I needed."

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  • imago-sport-1080930940.jpgAnadolu Agency

    European playoff tests loom

    The experienced forward is now racing against the clock to build peak match fitness, leaving him doubtful for Saturday evening's Super Lig opener away at Genclerbirligi. Fenerbahce then turn their focus to a demanding Champions League play-off first leg against French outfit Olympique Lyon. With questions lingering over his overall readiness, it remains to be seen how quickly the Belgian can integrate and lead the line during a testing early run.

Super Lig
Genclerbirligi crest
Genclerbirligi
GEN
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP