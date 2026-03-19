Roma v Bologna: referee Kovacs awards two penalties and VAR confirms them – a recap

It was an eventful clash at the Olimpico between Roma and Bologna. In the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, there were two incidents that referee Istvan Kovacs deemed to be penalty offences. The first was for a foul by El Shaarawy on Zortea and the second for contact between Freuler and Robino Vaz. Here is the video analysis from Calciomercato.com
Roma v Bologna, Europa League round of 16
Referee: Kovacs
Assistant referees: Marica and Tunyogi
Fourth official: Kovacs
VAR: Martins
AVAR: Van Driessche