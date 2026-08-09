Roma set to complete Nahuel Molina transfer as Argentine defender arrives for medical tests

The Giallorossi have successfully negotiated a comprehensive agreement with Atletico Madrid to bring the versatile full-back back to Serie A. After days of intensive discussions, the two clubs settled on a financial package worth a total of €17m.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, this deal is structured as a fixed fee of €13m, supplemented by an additional €4m in performance-related bonuses. Furthermore, the administrative side of the transfer has been simplified by the player's status. It has been confirmed that Molina will be registered as a EU citizen, as he has completed the practices for his Spanish passport.

This allows the capital club to preserve their limited non-EU registration slots for other potential targets later in the summer. The Argentine, who previously excelled in Italy during his stint with Udinese, returns to a league he knows well, having established himself as one of the most consistent performers in his position across Europe.