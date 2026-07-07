Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Rodri sends message to Bernardo Silva after ex-Man City team-mates involved in heated clash at end of Spain's World Cup win over Portugal
Merino secures Spanish victory
Spain progressed to the quarter-finals after a dramatic 91st-minute winner from substitute Mikel Merino secured a 1-0 victory over Portugal in their last-16 tie in Dallas. However, La Roja's midfielder Rodri's provocative actions triggered a heated altercation that marred the match. The emotional incident was fuelled by the intense pressures of international football, which ultimately tested the professionalism of the two elite stars.
- Getty Images Sport
Rodri's open public apology
Rodri, who dominated the midfield with 106 touches and 87 successful passes, immediately sought to defuse the heated situation. The Ballon d’Or winner admitted his mistake after celebrating a missed goal-scoring opportunity by the Portugal playmaker, who is also his former club team-mate.
Speaking to reporters after the match, Rodri stated: "I’ve said this before, I made a mistake because I celebrated when he had failed. I apologised to him immediately, but that’s where it stands because of the trust we have, and that’s it."
New era beckons for Portugal
Silva’s missed header in the dying moments of the match compounded a night of immense frustration for Portugal, while Cristiano Ronaldo's international future remains up in the air following their tournament exit. The Euro 2016 champions are now set to open an entirely new chapter after manager Roberto Martinez confirmed his resignation in the wake of the defeat. With the squad facing a massive transition, veteran manager Jorge Jesus has already emerged as the firm favourite to take over the hot seat.
- (C)Getty Images
Tough Belgium test awaits
Spain must now shift its focus to a quarter-final showdown against Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10. Luis de la Fuente's side will need to sharpen their clinical edge after failing to create clear openings during a sluggish second half against the Portuguese. Maintaining their dominance in midfield will be crucial to nullifying the rapid counter-attacking threat posed by Belgium.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting