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'There's no point' - Roberto Martinez confirms he's left Portugal role following World Cup exit as Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach emerges as likely successor
High expectations end flatly
Portugal's World Cup campaign ended prematurely after a late goal from Mikel Merino secured a 1-0 victory for Spain in the round of 16. Despite boasting a world-class midfield featuring the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, and Vitinha, the Selecao's performances under Martinez were unconvincing throughout the tournament. This definitive failure to meet their grand objective of bringing home the trophy immediately prompted the Spanish manager to officially announce his resignation.
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Official statement from Martinez
Speaking during his post-match press conference in Dallas, the former Belgium tactician made it clear that his decision to end a tenure that began in January 2023 was final.
Martinez stated: "I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and I think that, without winning it, there’s no point in continuing. The board and the president now have the opportunity to choose the new manager… my contract ends today.
"There isn’t much more to say. I’m very proud… I’ve felt welcomed as just another Portuguese person in a very warm way. It’s been a pleasure, a source of pride, and a responsibility."
Golden generation under scrutiny
Martinez’s departure has sparked widespread debate across international football media regarding his record with star-studded squads. Before failing to maximise the potential of this current Portugal group, the 52-year-old had drawn heavy criticism for failing to deliver silverware with Belgium's 'golden generation'.
According to a report by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the federation are now targeting former Al-Nassr manager Jesus as the primary successor to lead their next long-term project.
- AFP
New era under Jesus?
The 71-year-old veteran coach is scheduled to meet FPF president Pedro Proenca to sign official contract terms immediately upon the team's return to Lisbon. A daunting task awaits Jesus, who bears the heavy responsibility of rebuilding the squad's mentality ahead of the Euro 2028 cycle while Cristiano Ronaldo's international future remains up in the air. Further down the line, his focus will be establishing a solid foundation for the 2030 World Cup, where Portugal will act as co-hosts alongside Spain and Morocco.
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