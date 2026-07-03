Roberto Martinez saw 'many signs' of Diogo Jota's presence in dramatic Portugal win as coach points out late star's jersey number in Croatia scoreline

Speaking to broadcasters after the emotional final whistle, Martinez lauded the immense tactical discipline and mental fortitude shown by his players after conceding early in the second half. The Spanish tactician dedicated the monumental victory to the memory of Jota, highlighting how the final scoreline beautifully mirrored the late Liverpool attacker's former international jersey number. The match fell on the eve of the anniversary of Jota's death, and the Portugal players gathered around a shirt with the number 21 on it as they celebrated the result.

Martinez stated: "The World Cups are like that, they're not just group stage games anymore. The first half was fantastic. The intensity, the arrival in the final third... There's always danger against a team like Croatia, which has a great ability to use the ball. To concede a goal and still believe strongly, to use the players on the bench. That's the mentality that helps win games.

"Perfect games in the World Cups don't exist anymore. Discipline, the ability to have talent, but then the ability to play with heart. Our players enjoyed it for Portugal, for Ricardo Carvalho's father, and for our Diogo Jota and Andre.

"It was a typical Diogo game. 2-1, which is number 21, against Croatia, which was the last team he scored against, at Jamor. Many signs. Diogo showed a lot of strength and energy. Now he's very happy and proud."