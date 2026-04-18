'We are full of problems!' - Roberto De Zerbi reacts after Tottenham's relegation rivals West Ham boosted by Crystal Palace's night of partying in Florence

Tottenham head coach De Zerbi has admitted that his side is currently overwhelmed by internal issues as they battle to stay in the Premier League. Languishing in the bottom three, Spurs remain the only top-flight team without a win in 2026, a run that has left them two points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

While relegation rivals West Ham face a tough challenge against Crystal Palace, who are riding high after qualifying for the Europa Conference League semi-finals after defeating Fiorentina, De Zerbi insisted his squad must look no further than themselves. The Italian coach is desperate to end a 2026 winless league run that has seen the North London club drop to 18th place and slip behind the Hammers.