Roberto De Zerbi insists he'll stay at Tottenham even if they are relegated from Premier League

Despite the looming threat of a catastrophic drop into the second tier, De Zerbi has moved to quieten any speculation regarding his immediate departure from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The former Brighton boss signed a substantial five-year deal when he replaced interim coach Igor Tudor, and he is determined to see it through regardless of the league table.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Italian was asked if he would stick around should the unthinkable happen. He remained defiant, stating: “Yes, I confirm everything. For me, it’s still an honour to be a coach for Tottenham, even if on Sunday we play for the relegation fight, it’s not a problem. I consider football something more than the table, than the level of the game.”