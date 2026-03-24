'More than my own mother!' - Riccardo Calafiori reveals 'constant' calls from Gennaro Gattuso as he opens up on 'great' dinner with Italy boss

Former AC Milan and Napoli manager Gattuso has spent the last few months traveling across Europe to maintain personal connections with his squad ahead of their World Cup qualifying play-off, a level of dedication that has clearly resonated with his players. Calafiori, who has faced recent injury spells at Arsenal, noted that the manager was a constant presence during his recovery.

Speaking from Italy’s Coverciano training complex, Calafiori shed light on the frequency of their conversations. "Over the last few months I heard from him more than my mother," Calafiori said on Tuesday.

"When I was out or not playing as much, he called me constantly. And the dinner with him was great. It gave us the chance to be together. It was like a dinner among friends."







