Revealed: The punishment Leandro Paredes faces after hectic end to World Cup final defeat to Spain

Spain’s 1-0 victory to secure the 2026 World Cup was quickly overshadowed by a series of ugly confrontations between the two sets of players.The tension reportedly spiked when Nahuel Molina struck Rodri Hernandez as the Manchester City star on the pitch celebrated the title.

This act triggered a major melee involving several members of the Albiceleste squad and their Spanish counterparts, with Lionel Scaloni forced to intervene in an attempt to pacify his squad.

Paredes became a focal point of the disorder, jabbing Eric Garcia in the throat before turning his aggression toward Gavi. The 32-year-old midfielder was seen spinning the Barcelona youngster to the ground and shoving him, which eventually led to his dismissal by referee Slavko Vincic once the match had concluded.

As reported by major global sports networks like ESPN and TyC Sports, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee is thoroughly reviewing the referee's report and high-definition video footage. If Paredes' conduct is deemed premeditated violent aggression, the sanction could be significantly extended to several international matches.