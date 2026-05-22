Relegation battle to top-four tussle: Can Tottenham emulate Man Utd’s turnaround? Ex-Spurs star assesses their chances while savaging transfer business

Spurs have continued to splash cash across recent transfer windows, but are seeing little return on sizable investment. Too many players on their books have struggled for form and fitness, leading to a humble tumble down the Premier League standings being taken.

Ange Postecoglou did deliver long-awaited silverware in 2025, as a Europa League triumph brought a 17-year barren run on the trophy-winning front to a close, but said success only served as paper over some alarming cracks.

Having finished 17th last season, there remains the very real possibility that Tottenham could slip even further this term and through a trapdoor that leads into the Championship. Fate, heading into a final day showdown with Everton, remains in their own hands and heads remain just above water for now.

If Roberto De Zerbi can complete a scramble towards top-flight safety, then plans for future growth can start to be pieced together. Domestic rivals United have shown what can be achieved when surging from 15th to third in the space of 12 months - with Champions League football back on the agenda at Old Trafford.