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Could Chelsea hit the same slippery slope as Tottenham? Ruud Gullit explains what needs to happen in order to avoid that fate - with inspiration being taken from PSG
Chelsea have seen Spurs tumble into relegation danger
Serious questions continue to be asked at Stamford Bridge of the direction in which Premier League heavyweights are heading. Similar posers have already presented themselves across the English capital in north London.
Spurs, who supposedly remain members of the fabled ‘Big Six’, ended their 17-year wait for major silverware when winning the Europa League last season, but have tumbled further into relegation danger this term - with collective heads just about above water at present.
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Would Palmer and Fernandez move on without European football?
Chelsea also savoured continental success in 2025, as they hoisted the Conference League trophy aloft, and went on to stun PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final. The man who mastermind those triumphs, Enzo Maresca, was sacked at the turn of the calendar year.
Liam Rosenior has come and gone across 23 games since then, with interim boss Calum McFarlane set to see things through to the end of what has become a testing campaign - with an upcoming FA Cup final date with Manchester City helping to paper over some cracks.
With just three top-flight fixtures left to take in, Chelsea find themselves languishing in ninth place. They could miss out on the European spots entirely, which would inevitably lead to key players - such as Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez - asking questions of their respective futures when another transfer window swings open.
Are Chelsea in danger of heading down the same path as Tottenham?
More rebuilding will be required on and off the field, as another head coach comes in and further squad tinkering takes place, and there are plenty of big decisions that the Blues have to get right in order to avoid heading in the same direction as Tottenham.
Quizzed on whether Chelsea are already stumbling down that path, ex-Blues player and manager Gullit - speaking on behalf of MrRaffle.com - told GOAL: “I hope not. Look, I want Chelsea to be successful. The only thing is, I've said it for a couple of years now - I don't really understand what their philosophy is.
“And what I'm explaining is what I see, not information I have from the inside. Maybe the owners need to come out and explain it. But the fans want trophies. They won't accept anything less.
“Look at Paris Saint-Germain - they have young players, but they also have players with a lot of experience. Those experienced players tell the young ones what to do, and that's how they flourish. And when they get older, they'll teach the next group of youngsters.
“That's what Moises Caicedo needs - someone like Casemiro next to him to guide him. To say, ‘Hey, calm down. Do it this way’. And that happens in training sessions.”
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Big-spending Blues urged to blend youth with experience
Chelsea have invested huge sums of money in young players that are tied to the longest of contracts. They have been building for the future, but has that led to focus being diverted away from the present?
Gullit is not the first, and probably will not be the last, to suggest that more seasoned professionals need to join the ranks at Stamford Bridge. That issue may be addressed over the summer, by whoever is welcomed into the dugout, but it is clear that something needs to be done in order to prevent a Tottenham-esque period of turmoil from being endured.