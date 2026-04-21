What has gone wrong at Spurs? North London rivals Arsenal form part of explanation as ex-Tottenham academy graduate is quizzed on finger of blame

A morale-sapping winless run has been extended to 15 games - with 2026 yet to deliver any cause for celebration - and a two-point gap needs to be bridged in order to clamber out of the drop zone and avoid tumbling into the Championship.

How did Spurs allow such a dramatic fall from grace to come about and who is responsible? When those questions were put to M’Poku - who once lined up in the club’s academy system alongside the likes of Harry Kane - the ex-DR Congo international - who is now turning out for Yanited in Baller League UK - told GOAL: “I think everyone has to take his own responsibility. From the outside, we don't even know who to blame.

“I think Daniel Levy did a great job until now and in terms of business, the club is probably the most profitable club and stable club financially. I think in terms of football, Spurs never really had a vision or methodology.

“Because now, what I've seen for the last few years, every manager comes with their idea and then we play their idea, then they're gone, and then another guy comes, another guy goes. I think there's not really been a real strategy and methodology of football like Arsenal, Ajax, Liverpool.”