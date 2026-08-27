Reiss Nelson leaves Arsenal! Gunners agree mutual contract termination with academy graduate

The decision to part ways comes as Nelson enters a pivotal stage of his career, with the forward seeking more consistent playing time than Mikel Arteta could offer at the Emirates Stadium. Although he was entering the final year of his deal - which included a club option for a further 12 months - Arsenal have opted to let him go now to facilitate a move.

Interest in the winger is already high, with several clubs in the Premier League and abroad monitoring his situation closely. West Ham United have previously held talks with Arsenal regarding a potential deal, and Nelson is expected to take his time to thoroughly assess all available projects before committing to his next chapter.