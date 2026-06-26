Reece James ruled out of England's World Cup Clash with Panama in major blow for Thomas Tuchel

The injury to James leaves Tuchel short on options at right-back. Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento already had to leave camp because of a calf injury, and the German manager elected not to name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his squad. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah is viewed as an option at right-back, as is Ezri Konsa. Tuchel responded to Livramento's injury by calling up Trevoh Chalobah, a natural center back.

"The thinking why we called Trevoh Chalobah was to free up Jarell Quansah in the right-back position for us. I saw him very strongly for Liverpool. He played in a back three, which is not so far away from the position, for Leverkusen. We have Djed Spence. No one could see that coming," Tuchel said.

Spence started against Ghana but played on the left in place of Nico O'Reilly, who was rested.