'Doesn't care about records' - Lionel Messi's selflessness hailed by Rodrigo De Paul after Argentina captain's hat-trick heroics at World Cup

Following a spectacular start to their World Cup campaign, Argentina have shown they remain a formidable force. De Paul was quick to laud Messi after the Inter Miami star scored three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Algeria.

By finding the net three times, the 38-year-old equalled Miroslav Klose's legendary tally of 16 tournament goals. The veteran forward delivered a masterclass during his 80 minutes on the pitch, accumulating 57 touches and registering four shots on target.

Furthermore, he recorded 81% pass accuracy and provided two key passes. However, his teammate emphasised that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remains entirely grounded despite these stunning individual statistics.