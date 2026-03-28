Real Madrid youngster Thiago Pitarch appears to make concrete decision about international future amid Spain & Morocco battle

Pitarch has enjoyed a meteoric rise within the Madrid ranks this season. Under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa, the 18-year-old midfielder has seized his opportunities in the first team, benefitting from various injuries in the squad to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI. His technical proficiency and maturity on the ball have not only impressed the coaching staff in Madrid but have also triggered an international pursuit. In a similar scenario to Brahim Diaz, who eventually opted to play for Morocco, the African nation had been closely monitoring Pitarch's situation in hopes of convincing him to opt to play for them.