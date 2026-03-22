Thiago Pitarch: Why Real Madrid's academy gem could be their defensive midfielder of the future

But that wasn't the case. Xabi Alonso, who was happy to integrate youngsters into training, first took a look at Pitarch in the summer of 2025. The weeks following the Club World Cup were odd for Los Blancos, who had admittedly little time to adjust to a far more intricate system employed by the soon-to-be-sacked head coach.

Yet Pitarch was given minutes in pre-season, and was consistently in matchday squads to open the season - even if he had admittedly little chance of seeing the field. Yet all along, he was playing high-level football. Spain called him up to their U-20 World Cup side, and he was a regular in their run to the quarter-final, where they narrowly lost to Colombia.

His big break, oddly enough, came in a tight game in the Champions League. Madrid were holding onto a lead against Benfica in their knockout round play-off tie, and Arbeloa introduced the 18-year-old to help see the game out. He barely touched the ball in 10 industrious minutes, but he held his own, and Madrid managed a 1-0 win to set up qualification.

"I can't describe what I felt last night. I achieved my biggest dream. That kid who went to sleep every night, always dreaming of playing for the best team in the world," he wrote on Instagram after the game. "To make my debut for Real Madrid, and for it to be in the Champions League, and to see your parents emotional and excited in the stands, is unbelievable. And for it to happen in a stadium full of the club’s great history, that's something very special."

He followed that with 10 minutes a week later, where he completed all but one of his passes and put in plenty of legwork to round off a 2-1 home victory at the Bernabeu.