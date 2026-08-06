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OFFICIAL: Real Madrid complete mega €140m hijack of Yan Diomande from PSG to give Jose Mourinho ultimate selection headache
Record-breaking fee secures Ivory Coast star
Real Madrid have flexed their financial muscle once again by confirming the acquisition of Diomande from RB Leipzig on a contract that runs until June 2033. The Spanish giants have agreed to pay a guaranteed base fee of €125m, with an additional €10m in achievable add-ons and a further €5m based on more ambitious performance-related targets.
If all performance variables are met, Diomande will officially become the most expensive signing in Real Madrid history. The total package would eclipse the previous records set by the arrivals of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in 2023 and Eden Hazard from Chelsea in 2019.
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Hijacking the PSG interest
The race for Diomande’s signature was one of the most intense of the summer window, with Paris Saint-Germain long thought to be leading the chase for the Ivorian international. However, Madrid moved swiftly in the final stages of the negotiation to hijack the deal, leaving the French champions empty-handed.
Diomande’s rise to the pinnacle of European football has been nothing short of meteoric. Just two years ago, he was developing his skills at the DME Academy in Florida before moving to Leganes and subsequently joining RB Leipzig just a year ago in a €20 million transfer. His performances in the Bundesliga, where he recorded 12 goals and eight assists last season, made him a priority target for every elite club in Europe.
Mourinho faces a selection dilemma
The arrival of Diomande presents Mourinho with a significant selection headache as he looks to integrate the youngster into an already star-studded attacking line-up. With the Ivorian capable of operating across the front three, he will have to compete directly with a formidable attack featuring the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Franco Mastantuono, Endrick Felipe, and Gonzalo Garcia, pushing the battle for places in Madrid's starting XI to unprecedented levels.
Mourinho’s tactical flexibility will be put to the test as he attempts to fit Diomande into a system that already features some of the best offensive players in world football. The Ivory Coast star proved his pedigree on the biggest stage during the 2026 World Cup, delivering standout performances to help lead his nation into the knockout rounds before being eliminated by Norway in the round of 32.
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A long-term investment for Los Blancos
By tying Diomande down to a seven-year contract, Real Madrid have secured their future on the flanks for the next decade. The club had been tracking the player for a considerable amount of time, with scouts monitoring his progress since his early days in Spain.
The Ivorian winger becomes the fifth signing of the summer for Mourinho in a remarkably busy transfer window. Diomande joins fellow high-profile addition Bernardo Silva, who arrived on a free transfer alongside French center-back Ibrahima Konaté. To bolster the backline further, Los Blancos spent €55 million on Marc Cucurella and €20 million on Denzel Dumfries. Combined with Diomande’s €125 million base fee, Real Madrid’s summer spending has now reached the €200 million mark, with potential add-ons taking it even higher.
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